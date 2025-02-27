Bengaluru, February 27: The Karnataka government has decided to ban the use of plastic in hotels and food establishments across the state while preparing idlis, as tests have shown it poses health hazards to consumers, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday, Idli, the most popular dish in the state, is made from rice batter. Many hotels and food establishments use plastic sheets to pour the batter and steam the idlis.

"Plastic in food preparation is a serious public health hazard. When used in idli making, toxic chemicals from plastic leach into the food, increasing health risks for consumers. I urge all hotels and food establishments to immediately stop this practice and adopt safer alternatives like stainless steel plates or banana leaves. Public health cannot be compromised," the Health Minister said. Mercy Killing: Karnataka Government Passes Order To Implement Supreme Court’s Directive for Right To Die With Dignity for Terminally Ill Patients.

"The Food and Safety Department has tested food samples from 251 hotels and eateries across the state, and 51 samples have been found unsafe. The use of plastic in idli preparation has been increasing, posing severe health risks. To safeguard public health, the use of plastic in cooking idlis has been strictly banned," he added. An official notification in this regard will be issued within two days, he said. Karnataka Govt Assures Gruha Jyothi Subsidy Paid in Advance, No Burden on Consumers.

Previously, cotton cloth was used for cooking idlis, but in most hotels, it has now been replaced with plastic. "After receiving complaints, our officers investigated the matter. Plastic should not be used because it is carcinogenic and can mix with the idlis during cooking. There is no justification for using plastic, as it will surely have a negative impact on health," Gundu Rao said.

In light of this, fines will be imposed, and legal action will be taken against those found using plastic for idli preparation. The department will also initiate awareness campaigns to reinforce this message. Under no circumstances should plastic be used in preparing idlis, as it is now officially banned, the minister emphasised.

