Koppal, March 21: In a ghastly incident, Karnataka police on Tuesday recovered the half-burnt body of a woman in Koppal district, with preliminary investigations suggesting that she was sacrificed for treasure. Kerala Shocker: Three Held for Killing Women To Perform Black Magic Rituals in Kochi.

The body of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Nethravathi Kuri, was found near her home in Gabbur village. Kuri was the mother of a one and a half year old child. The police have ruled out the possibility of suicide and suspect it to be a case of murder. Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

A few items used to perform black magic were also recovered from the crime spot. Police sources explained that since Monday was a full moon day, the victim had been sacrificed by miscreants. The Koppal Rural police have taken up the case for investigation and are recording statements of family members and local people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).