Karnataka, November 24: In a horrifying incident, An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four people in Mangalore. The incident took place on Sunday at 1:30 pm. The police arrested the four accused on Wednesday.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, The victim is the daughter of a laborer couple from Jharkhand working in a tile factory in Vamanjoor. The arrested have been identified as Muneem Singh (20), Mukesh Singh (20), and Jayban (21), all from Panna in Madhya Pradesh, and Manish Tirki (33) from Ranchi in Jharkhand, All worked in the same factory as the victim's parents. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

As per the police, The victim was playing with her siblings inside the factory compound, When Jayban abducted her and took her to a room. The accused then sexually assaulted the victim and strangled her to death as she started screaming in pain. The body of the girl was later dumped in the drain by the perpetrators, Said the police.

The incident came to light the when victim's parents and other factory workers started searching for her by 3 pm. The two accused, Jayaban and Manish also took part in the search to ward off suspicion while Mukesh and Muneem fled the location. The victim's body was later found in the drain near the factory in the evening. The police were informed of the crime. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

The police formed four teams to investigate the case. The postmortem report revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted and was murdered by throttling the neck. The victim had suffered from excessive bleeding. The police detained all 19 people working in the factory, During the interrogation, The four accused confessed to their crime. Police registered a case under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POSCO act against the four accused.

