Hassan, June 20: A 16-year-old boy, along with his friend, killed a man in Karnataka's Hassan for slurs about his mother. The student conspired to kill the man as he was upset about rude remarks about his mother. The crime was committed on June 11. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sumesh. His half-burnt body was recovered by the police last Saturday.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sumesh went missing on June 11, and a night ager he went missing, his body was recovered near Kanakatte village. The deceased was a bachelor and was into a real estate business. The another accused is a 17-year-old. The police on June 19 detained the 16-year-old boy. Notably, the accused were Sumesh's friends. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills 4 Members of His Family in Mysuru District Under Influence of Alcohol.

As per the report, the boy was upset as Sumesh abused his mother after the accused asked for money to repair the bike. He then decided to take revenge. After committing the murder, both the boys returned to their homes. Shockingly, the police recovered only the hands and legs of Sumesh's body. They identify the deceased on the basis of rings and copper bangle. Karnataka Shocker: 32-Year-Old Dalit Man 'Touches' a Bike Owned by Upper Caste Man in Vijayapura, Stripped and Assaulted on Road.

The accused reportedly lured Sumesh on the pretext of having liquor with them. They took him to an isolated place, where they attacked him with clubs and later set his body to fire. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

