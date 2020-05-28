Karnataka Not Banning Flights From 5 Covid-19 Worst-Hit States, Clarifies BS Yediyurappa Government

Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 28: The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a clarification after the reports emerged that it has called for a travel ban on arrivals from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The state government said that it has only requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to reduced the incoming flights, coming from these five states. 'Seva Sindhu' E-Pass Mandatory for Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter Karnataka via Road, Rail and Air Travel; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Government states, "it has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities if there is huge turn out at a short span of time". Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

ANI tweet:

The Karnataka Government states, "it has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is huge turn out at a short span of time". — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Karnataka law minister JC Madhu Swami while issuing a clarification said that restriction have been imposed for people coming by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The state government took the decision after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest data from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Karnataka has so far reported 2,418 coronavirus cases. Till now, 781 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. 47 people have also died from the infection.