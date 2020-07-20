Bengaluru, July 20: A day after a herd of pigs was seen roaming inside Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu ordered hospital authorities to be vigilant and warned them that such an incident does not happen again. Following this, Kalaburagi District Collector B Sharath visited the hospital and asked the hospital staff to maintain proper hygiene in the hospital premises.

Recently a video of a herd of pigs, roaming freely on the premises of GIMS -- which is also a COVID-19 hospital, went viral. The video was taken on Wednesday and has been widely shared online. With the video becoming viral, people have questioned the 'negligence' of authorities. Karnataka Woman Carries Husband’s Dead Body on Cart for Final Rites As Relatives Stay Away Over COVID-19 Fears.

Here's the video of pigs roaming at GIMS, Kalaburagi:

Pigs are spotted roaming around the aisle of #Covid19 government hospital in Kalaburgi in Karnataka. Source of the video - https://t.co/ufJptrAdT7 From @Rony09121992 pic.twitter.com/LVD9iO58A2 — Sudip Sarkar (@SudipCares) July 19, 2020

Local Congress legislator Priyank Karge reacted to the video and slammed the ruling government. He also alleged the hospitals in the region are poorly managed. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @BJP4Karnataka you have put Kalayana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka region) on national TV. The 1st reported COVID death in the country was Kalaburagi. What are the lessons we have learnt? What did we teach others? What are the SOPs being followed? NOTHING! BJP Govt is busy making profits!"

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi DC Sharath instructed officials to file FIR against the owner of the pigs. It is to be known that the first COVID-19-related death in the country was reported from Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).