Belagavi, July 19: A woman in Karnataka's Belagavi district was forced to carry her husband's dead body on a cart to the crematorium after she did not receive any help from her relatives over COVID-19 fears. In a heart-wrenching incident, the woman was seen carrying her husband's dead body in a pushcart for the last rites along with her sons. The incident was reported from Belgaum District, officially known as Belagavi, in the southern state.

Reports inform that the woman allegedly did not receive any help from relatives who suspected him to have died of coronavirus. The woman and her son were seen pushing the body in the Athani thaluk of Belagavi. According to reports, the man died two days ago at his residence and no family member apart from the close members attended the last rites due to the fear that he was infected by COVID-19. However, it was later found that the deceased person was COVID-19 negative. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 38,902 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,77,618.

Here's the Video:

A woman in Belgaum used a push cart to move her husband's dead body , no one helped as they feared the husband to have died due to #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/fdcfGPAhYE — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) July 18, 2020

In Karnataka, the total coronavirus count mounted to 55,115 with a 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths reported in Karnataka on Friday. The state health department stated that the total cases include 33,205 active cases. While there are 20,757 recoveries, the death toll stands at 1,147.

