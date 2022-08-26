Bengaluru, August 26: The Karnataka Police have taken up the investigation of poisoning of two street dogs and a missing case of eight in Devanahalli Airport police station limits of Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The investigations have been taken up following the FIR lodged by 51-year-old Anuja Raman Chouhan, an animal lover. The police stated that Anuja fed a pack of 10 dogs every day for 18 months near Hollywood township. Karnataka: Man Booked For Crushing Street Dog Under Car Wheels in Bengaluru.

The dogs came to the spot to have food every morning and developed a special bond with Anuja. However, Anuja did not find any of the dogs at the time of feeding on August 12.

Anuja thought that heavy rainfall might have prevented the dogs from coming to the usual spot. However, later she found the dead bodies of two street dogs near Sadahalli Gate.

The complainant suspects that the two dogs have been poisoned and other dogs would have also met the same fate. The police have lodged a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and taken up the investigation.

The dead bodies of street dogs recovered in decomposed state have been sent for the post-mortem. The police said once they get reports, the exact cause of death will be ascertained. Further investigation is on.

