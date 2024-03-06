Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in a village in Fefna area here, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing with the boys, who took her to secluded place and raped her.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

The boys are 10 and 12 years old, he said.

On complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the two under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

The two were detained and sent to a remand home after being produced in a juvenile court, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)