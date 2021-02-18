Srinagar, February 18: As days continued to become warmer in the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division on Thursday, signs of an early spring was noticed in Kashmir with new buds appearing on willow and other trees.

Normal maximum temperature in Srinagar should have been 9.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, but it was 17.1 indicating an upward departure of 7.2 degrees.

"With days becoming warmer, signs of an early spring have started appearing in the valley," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said. Jammu and Kashmir Turns Into Winter Wonderland! Pictures and Videos of Fresh Snowfall in Patnitop Take Over Social Media As Travellers Enjoy the White Paradise.

Srinagar had minus 1 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.6, Kargil minus 11.8 and Drass minus 21.8 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu city had 10.8, Katra also 10.8, Batote 5.0, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

