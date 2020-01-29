Kejriwal Government Didn't Give Permission to Proceed with Case Against Omar Khalid, Others, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 29: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city-state did not give permission to proceed with case against Omar Khalid and others in the JNU sloganeering controversy incident.

"Yesterday we caught Sharjeel (Imam) from Bihar. He said -- Bharat Ke Tukde Kar Do...When slogans of 'Bharat Tere Tukde Ho Ek Hajar' were raised in JNU...We put Kanhaiya Kumar and Omar Khalid in jail. Kejriwal's government did not give permission to proceed with the case since they fear vote bank. I once again want to ask Kejriwal if he wants to give permission to proceed with the case or not...tell this to the people of Delhi," he said while addressing a rally in Najafgarh. 'Shaheen Bagh vs Bharat Mata': Amit Shah Draws New Battlelines For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Hitting out at AAP, the Home Minister said: "They (AAP) had said that they will purify the air of Delhi. They did drama, printed advertisements, but if anyone is responsible for the level of pollution in Delhi today, then it is the inactivity of Kejriwal government. Delhi's air has got poisonous."

"They (AAP) had said that they will clean the water of river Yamuna. Kejriwal Ji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt and take a dip in river Yamuna. You will realise the condition of the water of river Yamuna," the Home Minister said.