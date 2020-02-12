'Kem Chho Trump': Ahmedabad Gears Up For Special Event to Highlight PM Modi-Donald Trump Bonhomie, Over 1.25 Lakh to Attend

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump during 'Howdy, Modi!' event (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ahmedabad, February 12: Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is gearing up to welcome one of the world's most influential leaders - United States President Donald Trump. On the evening of February 24 - when Trump is scheduled to land in Gandhinagar along with his wife and America's First Lady Melania Trump - a special event titled 'Kem Chho Trump' will be held at the new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The stadium, billed as the largest in the world, will witness the attendance of nearly 1.25 lakh people for the 'Kem Chho Trump' event. Styled on the lines of "Howdy, Modi!' event held in Texas in September last year, the event will highlight the growing bonhomie between PM Modi and President Trump. Trump Expects 5-7 Million People Will Welcome Him in Ahmedabad.

Among attendees at the event would also include members of the Muslim Dawoodi Bohra community -- considered as loyalists of Modi since his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister. Gujarat Waqf Board Chairman Sajjad Hira, while speaking to reporters, said invitation has been issued by the religious body to prominent members of the Bohra community from Dahod, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara to attend the event.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has swung into action to prepare for the US President and First Lady's visit. The civic officials are working overnight to lay a fresh coat of paint on the roads which would be used by visiting dignitaries' convoy. Even the footpaths accompanying the roads are being given an urgent makeover.

The Trumps, after landing in Gandhinagar, would visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad -- where Mahatma Gandhi had spent a significant portion of his life. They would spin the "charkha" -- the spinning wheel which was used by Gandhi for his own clothes. On February 25, the President and First Lady, along with the visiting officials, would arrive in Delhi for the bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.