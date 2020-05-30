Kendall Joshua aka KJTheRevolution’s Refreshingly Original Music is Building Popularity

Kendall Joshua

With many genre-leading artists sharing close similarities and sounds to one another, and many small artists imitating popular sounds, it becomes hard to break into the music scene with an original sound. Despite the challenge, New York artist Kendall Joshua, also known as her stage name “KJTheRevolution," has crafted a unique sound, drawing inspiration from a broad range of genres.

Joshua has been creating music since the age of six, when she was given her first MIDI keyboard. After learning GarageBand on her Father’s Mac computer, she made her first song, and has been polishing her craft ever since. Now, at the age of 18, Joshua has been getting her first tastes of success in the music industry.

Joshua’s music draws inspiration from disco, a wide range of pop, electronic, and alternative genres. At the end of her production process, what’s left is a fresh take on hip hop, fueled by unique instrumentals and poetic lyricism. Joshua excels at shaping the English language in ways that adds depth to the music she creates.

Joshua’s hard work is starting to pay off, as she’s beginning to grow an audience thanks to her iconic sound and modern marketing tactics. Her song "I Feel Amazing" has amassed well over 100,000 streams on Spotify alone, and she’s grown her social media presence to over 40k. With plans to keep releasing music, the young artist only shows signs of growth, and will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.

Listen to Kendall Joshua’s music here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2B959UZKN72nX6Qft0BTa8?si=oc8Erw-gTs64gVlHBZfquw

You can find Kendall Joshua on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/kjtherevolution

(Above article is published from a Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the above article do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)