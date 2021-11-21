Thiruvananthapuram, November 21: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's driver allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his quarters in the Raj Bhavan compound on Sunday morning.

Thejas (48) has left a suicide note, which states that he is ending his life due to personal issues and that no one was responsible for his death. Police said that Thejas was serving at the Kerala Raj Bhavan for several years. The Governor condoled the death of his driver. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide Along With Her Two Minor Daughters In Krishna District, 7-Year-Old Girl Dies.

The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram for post-mortem. His body will be handed over to the relatives and last rites will be held at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, his native place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).