Thiruvananthapuram, February 21: A 54-year-old Russian tourist, who went into the sea and collapsed, has died in a hospital in Kerala on Wednesday. The local police said the woman along with another person ventured into the sea at Edava near Varkala. According to the locals, the tourist had suddenly collapsed, after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she breathed her last.

"We have started our probe and asked the officials at the resort where the woman was staying to report before us. Only a probe will reveal what exactly happened," said a police official. Himachal Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Tourist Falls to Death in Paragliding Crash in Kullu; Inquiry Initiated.

Varkala located about 50 kms from the state capital city is a hugely popular beach destination, especially among the foreign tourists.

