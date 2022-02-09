Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (IANS) The Army on Wednesday rescued a trekker who got trapped in a fault line of the Koormbachi hillock in Kerala's Palakkad on February 7.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala has now been rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VD7LG3qs3s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

When Kerala's rescue teams failed to lift the trekker to safety even after a 40-hour operation, the Army and Air Force help was sought.

Incidentally, this is the biggest operation in the state to rescue one individual. Kerala: Babu, 23-Year-Old Youth, Trapped on Steep Malampuzha Mountains in Palakkad, Rescued by Indian Army (Watch Video)

A team of Army officials, including a Keralite officer, rescued the trekker identified as Babu and provided him food and water.

The Keralite officer is Lt Col Hemant, who studied at the now financially ailing Sainik School, here in the state capital city.

The Army team from Wellington in Tamil Nadu arrived late last night and early Wednesday morning within an hour, an official went down 400 metres and rescued Babu.

The man is now being moved to a hillock before being airlifted.

Once he is brought from there, he will be shifted to a state-run hospital. Indian Army Organizes Volleyball Tournament, Career Counselling Programme for Youths in South Kashmir's Anantnag

Babu, 23, along with three of his friends, had climbed the hillock and while coming down, he slipped and fell into the fault line, on Monday afternoon.

After failing to rescue him, his friends rushed downhill and alerted the locals and soon came the rescue team, but they too failed.

On Tuesday, an Indian Coast Guard's Chetak helicopter attempted the rescue operations, but, due to inclement weather, was unable to complete the mission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).