Anantnag, February 9 : Indian Army organised a Volleyball tournament cum career counselling programme in South Kashmir's Anantnag with an aim to provide a suitable platform and opportunity to the youths in pursuing their passion. The programme was held under the theme of "Play hard, study harder". Many teams participated from the different parts of Kashmir and demonstrated great zeal towards the programme.

Participants appreciated and demanded such an initiative to uplift the youth in the Valley. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sameer Ahmad Magray, a Participant said, "Due to Covid pandemic, we were locked up in homes, our education was also suffering. We are very happy that the Indian army organised this tournament. I felt refreshed after participating in the game. It should continue further."

Ishfaq Rather, another participant said along with participating in the game, career counselling was also given. This kind of tournament should take place in the valley so that youth can showcase their talent. "We really enjoyed the tournament. During the pandemic, we all were frustrated and many youths were engaged in wrong activities. The Indian army did a great job, this will help youth to showcase their talent as well motivate them for their career in future," Ishfaq said. Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army’s Chinar Corps; Matter Taken Up With Company, No Response Yet.

Aquib Ahmad, a local resident said, "This is a really good initiative. We have been seeing that for a few years the Indian army is conducting this kind of tournament and helping the youth in making their career opportunities better."