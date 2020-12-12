Thiruvananthapuram, December 12: A mall in Kerala saw crowd going berserk over heavy discount being offered. The video which came to the fore on Saturday showed the shoppers brazenly violating the COVID-19 safety norms. After taking cognisance of the violation of rules, the police closed down the shopping store. COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal And Delhi Report 54% of Total Cases, Says Health Ministry.

As per the local media reports, the chaos erupted at the Pothys Store based in Thiruvananthapuram. A special sale unveiled by the seller had drawn a huge crowd. With no effective crowd management mechanism, a ruckus erupted inside the store, as seen in the video.

Watch Video of Chaos at Kerala Mall Over Heavy Discount

#BREAKING | Massive crowd goes berserk as a mall in #Kerala offers heavy discount on essential commodities. #SocialDistancing goes for a toss. WATCH! pic.twitter.com/evcUh4aINX — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 12, 2020

Police Closes Down Pothys Store Over Safety Norms Violation: Local Media

The social distancing norms went for a toss, as seen in the video, despite Kerala being one of the severely affected states in the country. The tally of active infections is above 59,000 -- way higher than states with a larger population like Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

