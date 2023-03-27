Locals on Sunday protested against the West Bengal government and Administration over the death of a minor girl. According to reports, the people were protesting against the state government and the administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl in Kolkata. According to reports, the Kolkata police arrested a man for killing his neighbour's minor daughter as a "human sacrifice" in order to get his own child. Kolkata Human Sacrifice Case: Man Sacrifices Neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Daughter To Get a Child on Direction of ‘Tantrik’; Arrested.

Locals Protest Over the Death of a 7-Year-Old Girl

West Bengal | Locals protest against the State Government and Administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ia65jSDxBI — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)