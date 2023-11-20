Kolkata, November 20: One person was arrested here for indulging in betting for the World Cup ODI final, said police on Monday. City police sources said that the person arrested in this connection has been identified as Aman Khaitan (29), a resident of Watkins Lane under Golabari Police Station in Kolkata- adjacent Howrah district of West Bengal. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

He was arrested on late Sunday evening from the Park Street area in central Kolkata by the cops of the local police station. One I-phone containing several betting related screenshots were seized from his possession. “He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code,” a city police official said. Pat Cummins Poses With ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy on Sabarmati River Cruise as Australian Cricket Team Take Boat Ride After Final Triumph (Watch Videos).

This is the sixth arrest in the city in connection with the cricket- betting scandal during the just concluded World Cup ODI. Earlier during the India versus South Africa match in Kolkata, the city police arrested five persons for indulging in cricket-betting. Several gadgets, including I-phones and laptops, were seized from them.

