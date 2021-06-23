Kolkata, June 23: A human skeleton was found at the roof of an abandoned building in Kolkata on Tuesday. Some workers who were cleaning up the place discovered the human skeleton after which the police were informed. According to reports, the building belongs to the Kolkata Port Trust, officially known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. Notably, this is the fourth skeleton to be discovered in Kolkata this month. Kolkata Shocker: Skeleton of a 25-Year-Old Man Found From the Terrace of His Building, Mother is Prime Suspect.

The Kolkata Port Trust had given the building to a private firm, M/s Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd, on rent for the construction of a warehouse, reports said. The firm is an authorised contractor for renovation. Workers of the M/s Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd were cleaning the building when they found pieces of bone appearing to be human skeleton. Bihar: Human Skeleton Remains Found Behind Muzaffarpur Hospital Where Over 130 Have Died of Encephalitis.

"Some parts of old bones were discovered today by workmen of M/s Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd on the roof of old pump house opposite to SMP Kolkata. The matter was reported to the police and they inspected the site and recovered the bones for testing," read a statement issued by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Cops visited the roof and searched the entire old building which has been abandoned for 20 years. They were looking into missing person complaints reported in the locality. This is the fourth such incident in Kolkata this month, India Today report said. Nearly 15 days ago, a skeleton was discovered from a pond in South Kolkata’s Bansdroni area.

According to the report, police said the skeleton was of a man who lived nearby and had fallen into the pond in an inebriated state. Another skeleton was found in an abandoned shop in Bhawanipore area on June 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).