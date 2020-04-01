Kolkata Youth Held For Spreading Fake News on COVID-19, Woman Booked For Sharing Malicious Video on Facebook

Fake News (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kolkata, April 1: As cops have stepped up their fight against rumour-mongering, two FIRs were registered and a person was arrested in the last 48 hours. According to a Times of India report, a day after a woman was arrested for spreading panic in New Alipore, a 26-year-old man was held for spreading rumours that six people of New Town housing complex has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He had forwarded the message which he had received and claimed to have no idea about the consequences. After getting the message the locals were extremely scared. The report further mentions that what is more shocking is that most of these rumour mongers were often well-educated students, bankers, and even government officials. Kolkata Woman Arrested For Sharing Fake News of Doctor Getting Infected With Coronavirus on Social Media.

In another incident, a man had lodged a complaint against a woman for sharing a malicious video shot outside the city, but passing it off as an incident that took place within Kolkata. The complainant was surfing his mobile phone when he came across the video, which according to police, sharing such content can lead to communal tension. Kolkata Police in the meantime has decided to question 100 people sharing and sending fake messages.