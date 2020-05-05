Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai Temporarily Shut After It Emerges as Latest COVID-19 Hotspot, to be Shifted to Thirumazhisai

Wholesale Market in Chennai Temporarily Shut (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, May 5: The Koyambedu wholesale market was temporarily shut after it emerged as the latest hotspot for COVID-19 in the state. The wholesale market will now be shifted to Thirumazhisai. According to an ANI update, Ram Mohan, a member of All Vegetable Associations Action Committee complained that the decision to shut the market was taken without consulting anyone. He said, "Farmers and traders suffering losses due to erratic decisions taken by Market Committee".

India on Tuesday reported the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as well as deaths, according to data obtained from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India's coronavirus tally rose to 46,433 after as many as 3,900 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the 24-hour period starting 8 am on Monday. The death toll climbed to 1,568. India Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases And Death Toll, 3,900 People Test Positive For COVID-19, 195 Die in Past 24 Hours.

On Monday, The special nodal officer coordinating the battle against Covid-19 in greater Chennai, Dr J Radhakrishnan, urged the people not to get panic in the wake of 'aggressive testing' of people in and around the Koyembedu wholesale market. Tamil Nadu so far has a total of 3550 cases in the state.