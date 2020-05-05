India Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases And Death Toll, COVID-19 Count Crosses 46,000-Mark, 195 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 5: India reported the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as well as deaths, according to data obtained from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. India's coronavirus tally rose to 46,433 after as many as 3,900 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the 24-hour period starting 8 am on Monday. The death toll climbed to 1,568 with 195 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 32,138 active cases in the country. Of the 46,433 cases, 12,726 patients recovered and have been discharged so far. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state which recorded 35 new COVID-19 deaths - the second-highest toll after 36 on May 2 - and cases continued to increase without respite touching 14,541.

The government on Monday said the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now. "As the curve is relatively flat as of now. If we work collectively, peaks may not come, but if we fail then, we may see spikes in cases," Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, said. He added that the spread of infectious diseases is like a geometric progression, and the country's rate of doubling has increased to 12 days. Which State Has Most And Least Number of Red, Orange, Green Zones? Check State-Wise List With District Names as Coronavirus Lockdown Extends.

"We are transitioning to a new normal, we need to compulsorily wear face masks/covers in public places; preventive measures need to be followed outside containment zones as well," Agarwal said. "Doubling time of COVID19 cases has improved from 3.4, before lockdown, to 12 days today, lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results, our challenge now is how to further improve these results, to further increase doubling time," he added.