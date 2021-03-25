Dehradun, March 25: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday made a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report mandatory for pilgrims attending Kumbh Mela 2021. The report should not be older than 72 hours. The development came days after Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced that people coming for the Kumbh Mela were not required to bring COVID-19 test report along with them. Kumbh Mela 2021: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Strongly Highlights Need for Stringent Measures To Control Spread of COVID-19 During Kumbha Mela in Uttarakhand.

The Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed the state government to ensure that Kumbh Mela should not become a breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19, reported The Live Law. The High Court issued judgment after perusing the report submitted by the State Government. Kumbh Mela 2021 to be Held For Only 30 Days Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Dates.

The Uttarakhand High Court observed that there is a need to improve facilities provided at Rishikesh Kumbh area, Tehri Garhwal, and Pauri Garhwal. Notably, these three locations cover the Kumbh Mela area. The court asked the state government to follow the SOP issued by the Central Government.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had said it was not compulsory to bring a negative RT-PCR test report for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. It is a religious event that comes once in 12 years, and devotees can attend it freely, he had said.

However, he later ordered strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the surging positive cases. Lying low for a few months, the COVID cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late.

