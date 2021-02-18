Uttarakhand, February 18: Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from April 1 to 30th this year. The fair will be held for 30 days only in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Government to issue a notification by the end of March said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash. Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 Shahi Snan Dates and Shubh Muhurat: Why is Haridwar Kumbh Considered Auspicious? From Legends to Holy Rituals, Everything You Want to Know.

The Kumbh was earlier scheduled to be a two-month affair instead of the usual four months. It was subsequently reduced to a period of 48 days.

The three main 'shahi snan' (key bathing days) are also scheduled for April although the Mahashivaratri shahi snan is on March 11. Even though the number of cases have reduced in the state, but the officials said that they are not willing to take any chance.

Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world, is held every 12 years in rotation at the four holy places of Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nasik. The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar.

