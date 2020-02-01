Lakshyanand, Self-Styled Godman, Booked For Raping Two Minors Under POCSO Act in Haryana

Lakshyanand (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Panchkula, February 1: A self-styled godman of an ashram was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping two minor girls repeatedly over three days, police said. They said Baba Lakshyanand, who runs an ashram at Raipurani in Panchkula district, has been absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

"Two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, told the police that they had gone to the ashram three days back to perform service. Baba Lakshyanand raped them repeatedly," Station House Officer (SHO) Neha Chauhan told reporters. She said the minors had come to the ashram from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The matter came to light after the victim and their mother narrated the ordeal to the police. Police booked Lakshyanand on charges of rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.