Ghaziabad, March 13: A local court here gave a death sentence to a man for killing his four relatives for refusing to lend him Rs 10 lakh. The court of Additional District and Sessions judge-2 Pawan Kumar on Tuesday convicted Ayyub for killing four relatives, district government counsel (DGC) Rajesh Chand Sharma said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on him, he said. Giving details about the case, Sharma said the incident took place on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, 2021 in Toli Mohalla of Loni. Ayyub had reached his uncle Raheesuddin's house and asked for Rs 10 lakhs as a loan.

His uncle denied lending him money and angered by this, Ayyub shot his uncle and two of his cousins and his aunt Fatima and fled from the spot, Sharma said. Fifteen witnesses were produced before the court and on Tuesday, the judge pronounced his judgement. The copy of the order has been dispatched to Allahabad High Court for confirmation of the punishment, Sharma added.

