Leading Health & Wellness Company Nano Singapore Wins Best Beauty Supplements 2020 - Best Collagen for Nano Collagen

Beauty Insider Singapore recently gave “Nano Collagen” from Nano Singapore its top award in the “Best Beauty Supplements 2020” product category to celebrate its effectiveness.

Singapore is a nation where the enthusiasm for health, wellness, and beauty products are very high. This can make it more difficult to find the right choice without keeping an eye on reviews, and especially awards from industry insiders. In that spirit, leading brand Nano Singapore, recently announced that the company was happy to accept the “Best Beauty Supplements 2020 - Best Collagen” award for their popular “Nano Collagen” product from Beauty Insider Singapore.

“Nano Collagen” is designed to help deliver healthier and more beautiful skin, hair, and nails. The product works safely to help skin become more firm and tight while reducing inflammation and removing spots.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see our Nano Singapore Nano Collagen win the award from Beauty Insider Singapore,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “They are a very highly regarded outside expert, so this means a great deal to us.”

According to Nano Singapore, Nano Collagen was developed to the highest standards, using five different collagens all chosen for their safety and effectiveness. The product also carries an attractive price point, like most options in the Nano Singapore catalog, and ships quickly to customers.

The feedback for Nano Collagen from customers has also been remarkably enthusiastic and positive across the board. Top athletes, models, and other celebrities have even endorsed the brand.

Cheryl Soh, Social Media Influencer & Model, recently said in a five-star review, “When it comes to health, Nano Singapore is my only choice!”

The company looks forward to participating in other award contests throughout the year.

For more information and to order be sure to visit https://nanosingaporeshop.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Lynda Goh

Email: pr@

Organization: Nano Singapore

Address: CWT Jurong East Logistics Centre 5A Toh Guan Road East #02-01 Singapore 608830

Phone: 6661 9100

Website: