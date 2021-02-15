New Delhi, Feb 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the liberalising of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in the government's vision for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister said this will generate employment and accelerate economic growth.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said these reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for the country's start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovation and build scalable solutions.

"Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to 'Digital India'. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said the Prime Minister.

Considering the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws which they have termed as "black laws" and "anti-farmer", Modi further said that India's farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geospatial and remote-sensing data.

"Democratising data will enable the rise of new technologies and platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors," he said.

These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation, the Prime Minister added.

