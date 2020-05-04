Lathicharge Outside Liquor Shop by Delhi Police in Kashmere Gate as Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms; Watch Video

Lathicharge Outside Liquor Shop (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 4: Delhi Police on Monday resorted to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by customers. According to a video released by ANI, people flocked on to the streets to purchase liquor and were seen standing close to each other in a line outside a shop selling liquor. A large number of people, who had lined up to buy alcohol, did not maintain social distancing, prompting cops to take action against them. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Booze Lovers Throng Stories Amid Lockdown; See Pics And Videos.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital had allowed all standalone shops including those selling stationery, liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco to remain open from May 4. On May 1, the MHA in its order had listed all the activities allowed in the red, orange and green zones. In Delhi, all the 11 districts in the national capital have been marked as a red zone by the Centre.

People thronged to liqour shops on Monday morning after government allowed standalone shops to reopen amid lockdown. More than a kilometre long queue seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. As many as 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital opened from May 4. It must be noted that liquor shops will not be allowed to open in areas that are sealed or declared as 'containment zones'.

Take a look at the Video:

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all standalone shops will be allowed to open irrespective of whether they sell essential or non-essential items. He added that all inter-state buses, metros and air travel will be suspended, autos will be suspended too. He added saying that the movement of the goods will be allowed. "Malls, market complexes and all the market areas will be shut. But the shops of essential itemes inside these markets will be allowed. Stationery shops will be allowed", Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government extended the lockdown for two weeks from Monday, May 4 till May 17. No relaxations have been given in the 97 containment zones in the national capital. During the ongoing lockdown, private offices are allowed to operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement. Meanwhile, all government offices under non-essential category will function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33 percent as per the requirement.