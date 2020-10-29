Mumbai, October 29: Stringent curbs were announced by Germany as the country would enter a four-week lockdown beginning from Monday, November 2. The shutdown will come into effect to control the spread of coronavirus, as almost the whole of Europe has been gripped under the second wave of the pandemic.

There is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared, said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

On Wednesday, FIR was filed against four MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party and others for holding a protest without permission, violating COVID-19 norms and subsequent violence that erupted when police tried to disperse them, wherein nine police personnel were injured earlier today.

