New Delhi, February 23: At the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in the Surat district of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) with a combined capacity of 1,400 megawatts to the country on Thursday. The prime minister travelled to Kakrapar hamlet in the nearby Surat district, which is home to the nuclear power plant, following his speech to a group in Navsari, south Gujarat. The biggest indigenous PHWRs in the nation, the new KAPS Units 3 and 4 each have a 700 MW power production capacity. Built at a cost over Rs 22,500 crore, they were developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

After a huge avalanche struck Gulmarg, a ski resort town in Jammu and Kashmir, today, one Russian skier has died. The avalanche struck seven Russian skiers; six of them have been rescued. For search and rescue missions, helicopters were used. According to authorities, the enormous avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes at the upper levels of Gulmarg. Operation rescue-cum-search involved the deployment of Army personnel and a patrolling team from the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya launched his new political party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP), in Delhi on Thursday, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "To unseat the BJP, we're going to fortify the INDI coalition. Their leaders will be consulted. I'm willing to make any sacrifice necessary to ensure that the BJP is defeated," said Maurya. Within days after Maurya's resignation from his MLC position and breakup with the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) was formed. Maurya announced the foundation of a new party on February 20, along with her resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the primary membership of the SP.

India's GDP is expected to reach USD 10 trillion in the next several years, positioning it to become the world's third biggest, according to World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, who also characterised the nation as a beacon of hope in an increasingly divided and polarised globe. Brende said that the World Economic Forum (WEF) intends to return to the nation when the timing is right for the WEF India Summit in cooperation with the Government of India in an exclusive video interview with PTI. "Of all the major economies in the world, the Indian economy is expanding at the quickest rate. This year in Davos, there was a noticeable interest in India, and Brende predicted that this trend would only grow.

India's newest weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, has begun its observations after entering the intended geosynchronous orbit just above Earth. After the spacecraft was discharged into the geosynchronous transfer orbit, all four of the scheduled Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings were accomplished, according to an official statement from ISRO." All four of the scheduled Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings have been completed," stated ISRO in a recent report. We now have the spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit. By February 28, 2024, it is anticipated to arrive at the In-Orbit Testing (IOT) facility, it added.