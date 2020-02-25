Indian Air Force: In an unfortunate accident, NCC Microlight crashed during a training mission at Patiala yesterday. The aircraft crashed immediately after take-off, a pilot in command, GP Capt GS Cheema, was fatally injured in the accident. Trainee Vipin Yadav is injured and is in medical care. Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday, has been detained.

Mumbai, February 25: Violent clash took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in North East Delhi. At least four people including a Delhi police head constable lost their lives on Monday in the violence. According to the latest ANI update, a total of 5 people (4 civilians & 1 police head constable) lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday. A Holiday was declared in Schools in North East District, CBSE Board exams for today will be postponed.

In one of the biggest news of today, US President Donald Trump along with his family will in New Delhi today. Melania Trump would be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today. Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet Indian investors in the US manufacturing sector. He will further have a meet-and-greet with the US embassy staff attend a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure from India.

Donald Trump started the Namaste Trump event by thanking people in India and Narendra Modi for giving him such a grand welcome. Trump, who spoke after Modi, described the Prime Minister as a "true friend" and a man "who works day and night" for the development of India. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.