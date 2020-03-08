International Women's Day: Naam Kaur, 104 to be awarded the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' by the President today, for her achievements in athletics. She has bagged over 30 medals in track and field events across the globe. Coronavirus Outbreak in US: 19 Killed So Far, New York Declares Emergency Amid COVID-19 Scare.

New Delhi, March 8: The first-ever Khelo India Winter Games in Jammu and Kashmir started in Gulmarg on March 7. The Games were inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. According to a report by ANI, people participated in night skiing, in Gulmarg of Baramulla district. It must be noted that Gulmarg is hosting the first-ever Khelo India Winter Games which will continue from March 7-11.

In Kerala, CPI(M) MLA from Chavara, N Vijayan Pillai passed away at a hospital in Kochi this morning. He was suffering from a liver ailment and was undergoing treatment for it. Catch live breaking news on subjects such as politics, crimes, sports, entertainment and world affairs here.

India to face Australia in the final of women's at T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia today. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Kovind wished women of the nation on this special day. "Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety&respect for women,so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations", he said.

In Gujarat, Dy Municipal Commissioner, Vadodara on Sunday said that the state's Smart City account was in Yes Bank. "As per our rule, we have an internal auditor too who gives us report every 3 months. We'd received report 3 months back that Yes Bank isn't financially well so we must go for another nationlised bank", he said.