India reports 15,968 new #COVID19 cases, 17,817 discharges and 202 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,04,95,147
Active cases: 2,14,507
Total discharges: 1,01,29,111
Death toll: 1,51,529 pic.twitter.com/xdqdECtZaa— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Maharashtra: Fans of actor Vijay celebrate outside Carnival Cinemas in Wadala, Mumbai as his film 'Master' releases today. They also distributed hand sanitisers and saplings with posters of 'Master' on the bottles and pots. pic.twitter.com/M0XysSZHOS— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Kanpur witnesses a dense fog this morning, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius. pic.twitter.com/X2Rmvbd8Ok— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2021
Delhi wakes up to dense fog this morning, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degree Celsius.
Visuals from Punjabi Bagh and Paschim Vihar. pic.twitter.com/Z3CZUXV9Ze— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Maharashtra: The first consignment of #Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Mumbai, earlier this morning. The vaccine was brought from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC. #COVIDVaccination pic.twitter.com/zyQA3ICZHI— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021
Mumbai, January 13: India on Tuesday began the mammoth task of ferrying the first lot of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield doses, developed in Pune’s Serum Institute of India, with 9 flights carrying as many as 5.6 million doses to 13 cities ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled from January 16.
In one of the biggest news of Tuesday, The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the three farm laws until further orders. The top court also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmer unions against the laws so that the matter could be resolved at the earliest
American electric car major Tesla officially registered with the Registrar of Companies in India, a report by CNBC-TV18 informed. The information was also shared by a Twitter handle named @TeslaClubIndia terming it as 'breaking' news.
Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it will cease its longstanding relationship with outgoing US President Donald Trump. Netherlands extended coronavirus curbs until February 9, announced PM Rutte.
