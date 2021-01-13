Mumbai, January 13: India on Tuesday began the mammoth task of ferrying the first lot of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield doses, developed in Pune’s Serum Institute of India, with 9 flights carrying as many as 5.6 million doses to 13 cities ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled from January 16.

In one of the biggest news of Tuesday, The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the three farm laws until further orders. The top court also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmer unions against the laws so that the matter could be resolved at the earliest

American electric car major Tesla officially registered with the Registrar of Companies in India, a report by CNBC-TV18 informed. The information was also shared by a Twitter handle named @TeslaClubIndia terming it as 'breaking' news.

Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it will cease its longstanding relationship with outgoing US President Donald Trump. Netherlands extended coronavirus curbs until February 9, announced PM Rutte.

