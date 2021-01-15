Mumbai, January 15: President Donald Trump became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time as he has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol.

There will not be any chief guest for the Republic Day Parade 2021. The Indian government took the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla has been asked by U.S. regulators to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country: National Board of Examination.

