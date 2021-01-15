15 Jan, 08:56 (IST)

Maharashtra: Moving car catches fire on Eastern Expressway in Anand Nagar of Thane; no casualties reported.

15 Jan, 08:45 (IST)

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac reaches Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram to present state budget.

15 Jan, 08:39 (IST)

Jallikattu begins in Palamedu area of Madurai. In the wake of COVID-19, state govt directed that number of players should not be more than 150 at an event and COVID negative certificate mandatory for them. The number of spectators not to be more than 50 percent of the gathering.

Mumbai, January 15: President Donald Trump became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time as he has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol.

There will not be any chief guest for the Republic Day Parade 2021. The Indian government took the decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla has been asked by U.S. regulators to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working
NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18, 2021, on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country: National Board of Examination.
