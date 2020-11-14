New Delhi, November 14: Diwali will be celebrated across India today. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, large gatherings remain banned. Hence, most people will be celebrating Diwali or Deepavali at their houses. As the day began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes citizens on the occasion. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted. Catch live updates on Diwali celebrations and other breaking news here. #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden in the presidential election. Discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, Trump said: "Whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration will be, I guess time will tell." An unidentified senior aide to Trump was quoted by NBC as saying that he was likely to accept the election verdict while not admitting that he lost. Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,021, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively. India accounts for the second-most number of cases, while Brazil has the second-highest number of fatalities.