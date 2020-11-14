West Bengal: Devotees offered prayers at Kalighat in Kolkata, on Kali Puja today.
West Bengal: Devotees offered prayers at Kalighat in Kolkata, on #KaliPuja today. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/KKFDDWgv2i— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit 119 km East of Champhai in Mizoram, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers reply to them befittingly. This establishes the credibility of the Indian Army in the world: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) today for examination after he complained of having some respiratory distress.
A fire has broken out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Valsad. The firefighting operation is underway.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Valsad; fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/2ikvoy2TXz— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
Addressing defence personnel on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said every citizen of the country is proud of bravery and courage of Indian soldiers.
130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Xkgmv4nDq7— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the armed forces at Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on the occasion of Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rajasthan's Jaisalmer border to celebrate Diwali with the defence personnel.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished Hindus in his country on the occasion of Diwali.
ہمارے تمام ہندو شہریوں کو دیوالی کا تہوار مبارک.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020
India has reported 44,684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. India's COVID-19 count has now reached 87,73,480.
New Delhi, November 14: Diwali will be celebrated across India today. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, large gatherings remain banned. Hence, most people will be celebrating Diwali or Deepavali at their houses. As the day began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes citizens on the occasion. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted. Catch live updates on Diwali celebrations and other breaking news here. #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.
United States President Donald Trump has hinted that he may accept defeat by Joe Biden in the presidential election. Discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-induced lockdown, Trump said: "Whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration will be, I guess time will tell." An unidentified senior aide to Trump was quoted by NBC as saying that he was likely to accept the election verdict while not admitting that he lost. Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,301,021, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,281,350. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,724,830 and 244,283, respectively. India accounts for the second-most number of cases, while Brazil has the second-highest number of fatalities.