Lockdown Relaxations in Punjab, Shops Can Remain Open From 7 AM to 6 PM

Amritsar, May 14: The Punjab government, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday extended duration of the opening of shops in the state during the ongoing lockdown. According to an order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Earlier, shops were allowed to open between 7 am to 3 pm. The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to immediately issue orders regarding revised timings. Punjab Govt Helps 1.10 Lakh Migrants to Reach Their Home States Amid Lockdown.

The Punjab government allowed tiny/cottage industries in non-containment areas of Ludhiana to resume operations. To facilitate much-needed industrial revival in state, and responding to concerns expressed by various industry associations, CM @capt_amarinder Singh has allowed tiny/cottage industries in non-containment mixed use areas of Ludhiana to immediately resume operations (sic)," read a tweet by Punjab CMO.

"In order to support opening of bigger industries that are dependent on small ones for components etc. Resumption of operations in these small units, which normally have labour living on or in vicinity of premises, will be subject to requirements of access control (sic)," the Chief Minister's Office added.

Last week, during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Amarinder Singh pitched for extension of the lockdown, but with a carefully crafted strategy, backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, to save lives and secure livelihoods.