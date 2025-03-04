New Delhi, March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Christian Stocker on being sworn in as Austria's new Federal Chancellor and expressed his eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Christian Stocker officially assumed charge after taking the oath of office at Hofburg on Monday, ending Austria's prolonged political uncertainty. His appointment comes as part of a newly formed coalition government consisting of Austrian People's Party (OVP), the Social Democrats, and the liberal Neos party, though challenging negotiations are expected ahead. Austria's Ruling Conservatives Elect Christian Stocker as Interim Leader After Nehammer Resigns as Chancellor.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Warmly congratulate Christian Stocker on being sworn in as the Federal Chancellor of Austria. The India-Austria Enhanced Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come." Expressing optimism about bolstering bilateral cooperation, he added, "I look forward to working with you to take our mutually beneficial cooperation to unprecedented heights." PM Narendra Modi Feeds White Lion Cub, Giraffe and Other Animals, Plays With Orangutan After Inaugurating Anant Ambani’s Vantara Animal Shelter in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

India and Austria have maintained close diplomatic relations since 1949, marking 70 years of bilateral ties in 2019. Over the years, both countries have emphasised strengthening their partnership through high-level official visits. In September 2021, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Vienna to participate in the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament. Earlier, in February 2019, Austria's then-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karin Kneissl, travelled to India to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, meeting with her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj. With Stocker now at the helm, both nations are expected to continue fostering their longstanding diplomatic and economic relations.

