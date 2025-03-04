Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurated the Vantara Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat, where he explored conservation efforts and interacted with rescued animals. Vantara houses over 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals across 2,000 species. During his visit, PM Modi fed a rhinoceros and a giraffe, engaging closely with the wildlife. He also played with animal cubs, including an Asiatic lion, a white lion, a clouded leopard—one of the rarest species—and a caracal. The Prime Minister toured the facility, inspecting advanced veterinary services, including MRI, CT scans, ICUs, and specialized departments like wildlife anesthesia, cardiology, and nephrology. He also visited the on-site wildlife hospital, observing its state-of-the-art treatment facilities. Namibia Drought: Anant Ambani’s Vantara Offers Assistance to Wildlife Amid Severe Drought To Prevent Culling of Animals.

PM Modi Feeds White Lion Cub, Giraffe and Other Animals, Plays With Orangutan

