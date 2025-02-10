New Delhi, February 10: Gaming and gambling (Satta Matka) platforms are duping citizens across the country. To protect citizens, the Narendra Modi-led central government is planning to introduce a new law to regulate online gaming, gambling also popularly called Satta Matka, betting, and lotteries (lottery) in the country. The development comes as the matter was recently discussed at a meeting attended by top officials from several agencies at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The news was confirmed by an official who spoke to News 18. The official said that the Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will prepare a report based on the discussions regarding the need for a new law. The news law, which was discussed Home Ministry, is expected to regulate online gaming, gambling (Satta Matka), betting and lotteries across the country. The official further said that a decision is likely to be taken once the report is submitted. Indian Booming Online Gambling Market To Hit $3.2 Billion in 2025.

At present, all matters related to online gaming have been assigned to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, framed under the Information Technology Act, 2000, impose obligations on intermediaries, including online gaming platforms. The platforms lose their exemption from liability for third-party content if they fail to observe due diligence.

A top official also revealed that several big companies are under the scanner of different central agencies for duping Indians by manipulation. It is also learned that under the new law, celebrities who promote illegal gambling or Satta Matka activities are likely to be held accountable. The Central government is also likely to introduce stricter regulations as online betting, and lotteries require no skill and are based on luck.

As per the Centre's official communication, online gaming/gambling apps come with potential risks associated with user harm, including financial loss, data privacy concerns, addiction, suicide, lack of parental control or no age restrictions, and money laundering, among others. The government also suspects that online betting and gambling apps are duping gamers by manipulating the outcomes. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Some of the issues related to online gaming and gambling include a lack of grievance redressal mechanisms, player protection measures, data and IPR protection, and safeguards against misleading advertisements. The Modi government is considering a strong law to mitigate these risks and ensure data security.

