Low Pressure Area Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal During Next 48 Hours, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rainfall

Rainfall (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

Bhubaneswar, June 8: Parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have to brace for heavy rainfall in the coming days due to a low pressure area may be formed over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin on Monday. The weather agency said that 'a low pressure area' is likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. The cyclonic circulation is likely to move westnorthwest wards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. If this system becomes a 'depression' and further into a 'deep depression', chances of another cyclonic storm are very likely. If another cyclone is formed, it would be named as 'Gati', a name given by India.

The IMD said that under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during June 9 to 11 and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, West Bengal, Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh during June 10-11. India to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

Moreover, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Goa, Maharashtra, Konkan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh over the next two days. Also, conditions are favourable for monsoon in some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during next 2 days while dry weather likely to prevail over the remaining parts of the country.