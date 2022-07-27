Lucknow, July 27: In a shocking incident, three members of a family allegedly consumed poison in Lucknow's Jankipuram area on Wednesday, police said.

All three succumbed during treatment.

The deceased include Shailendra Kumar, who is a Junior Engineer in the Irrigation Department, his wife Geeta, and 14-year-old daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Qasim Abdi said that a suicide note had been recovered from the house of the deceased in which four persons had been named. Karnataka Shocker: 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Murdered Over Interfaith Love Affair, Two People Arrested.

"We are trying to trace the named persons and find out their role which led to the suicide. It appears there was some land dispute and financial issues involved," he said.

Forensic teams have also been called in to take samples from the spot where the three committed suicide.

The official said that several persons were being questioned in the matter and the other family members were also being informed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).