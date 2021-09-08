Ludhiana, September 8: The police in Ludhiana on Monday registered a case against a self-proclaimed sorcerer and two women for allegedly threatening to kill newborn son of a woman using witchcraft. The sorcerer is Raja from Beeja village. The other two accused were identified as Karamjit Kaur and her friend Harpreet Kaur. The complainant Parvinder Kaur of Beeja village had visited Raja when she was pregnant. Ludhiana Shocker: Girl Abducted, Raped for 26 Days; Two Accused Booked.

In her complaint, according to Hindustan Times, Parvinder said that she had met Raja through her aunt and accused Karamjit. During their meeting, Raja allegedly told Parvinder that he would perform a remedy to ensure that she delivered a boy. He had sought two gold rings and the complainant had given him one in advance, the report added. After she gave birth to a son, the sorcerer started demanding two more gold rings. Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

Raja and the two accused women allegedly threatened to kills Parvinder's newborn son using witchcraft if she did not gave two gold rings. When she refused, they stole two gold rings, a gold bracelet, a pair of gold earrings and a watch from her house, she alleged. Later, she lodged a complaint after which a case was registered against the trio.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Raja, Karamjit and Harpreet under Sections 420 (cheating), 454 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 508 (act caused by inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of the Divine displeasure), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.

According to Sub-Inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh, a search is on to nab the three accused. The cops were conducting further investigation in the case to gather more information and evidence.

