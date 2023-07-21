Hyderabad, July 21: An incident came to light where a group of individuals was involved in reckless racing of high-end cars such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and other luxury vehicles in Kokapet. The incident occurred on July 14, and the police took immediate action by registering a case against six men who were found to be engaged in dangerous racing activities.

According to media reports, luxury cars like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes Benz, and two Innovas were part of the racing incident that occurred on the roads near Movie Towers in Kokapet village. In response to the illegal racing event, the Narsingi Police acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings against the individuals involved, including five businessmen and a driver. A case has been registered against the six persons under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act. Delhi: 10 Held Near Rajghat for Organising ‘Horse Cart Race’; Booked for Animal Cruelty (Watch Video).

During the investigation, the police seized the luxury cars that were used in the racing incident. As part of their inquiry, they are looking into the reason behind some of these high-end vehicles being registered in states other than Telangana, even though their owners reside in Hyderabad.

In April, the Mumbai police arrested 77 people around midnight hours on Monday for conducting illegal racing, placing bets and endangering lives on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The police said that this strict crackdown was launched against bikers after several cases of rash driving have been reported through social media. Uttar Pradesh: 11 Booked for Taking Part in Buffalo Cart Racing Competition in Muzaffarnagar.

After getting a tip, a team of police officials quickly enhanced security on the highway and set up a nakabandi. With a sense of anticipation, the police officials awaited the arrival of the bikers. Around 2 am, the sound of approaching bikers reached their ears, and the police promptly sprang into action, apprehending the bikers. In the operation, a total of approximately 48 bikes were seized by the police, and they booked a total of 87 riders, including 10 minors.

