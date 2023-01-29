Panna, January 29: In a shocking incident reported from Panna in Madhya Pradesh, a leading textile businessman died by suicide allegedly after killing his wife on Saturday. Police have also recovered a disturbing suicide note from the spot. Cops also found Gunshot wounds on the bodies. Investigation has now been launched based on the suicide note.

NDTV reported that the deceased businessman Sanjay Seth was a devotee of Bageshwar Dham. In the suicide note, he has asked for forgiveness from his Guruji and asked for another birth. He also recorded a video of himself before taking the extreme step. In his suicide note he has said, "Guruji, forgive me. If I get another birth, I will get it only as your staunch devotee.” Puducherry: Woman Attacks Family Members With Spade, Murders Daughter and Grandmother Before Attempting Suicide in Karaikal

In the video, he can be heard crying and requesting someone to return his money for the sake of his children and the marriage of his daughter. “My daughter has money in her account 29 lakhs is put in the locker so she can plan her wedding for 50 lakhs to 1 crore. My wife and I are both leaving because we are unable to live. There is an abundance of jewellery for the girl. Please pardon me, my children,” he can be heard saying. Delhi Shocker: Boy Stabbed Over Old Enmity in Bindapur; Two Juvenile Accused Arrested, Two Others Absconding

The family used to live in the Kishoreganj area in the heart of the city. The couple were in the room on the second floor of the house when the incident took place.

After the gunshots were heard the gunshots, other family members reached the room. By the time the woman had died and Sanjay was still breathing. Before he was rushed to the hospital he had died.

Dharamraj Meena, Panna Superintendent of Police said that prima facie, the matter appears to be of a domestic dispute. He also said that they are investigating the matter from all angles.

