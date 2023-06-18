Bhopal, June: In what could be a case of "honour killing", a girl and her boyfriend were allegedly killed by her family and the bodies of the couple thrown into the Chambal river in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The victims were allegedly killed by the girl's family around a fortnight ago. Her family members, along with other relatives, allegedly kidnapped the couple, shot them dead, and threw their bodies into the crocodile-infested waters of the river.

The matter came to light after the girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar, during an interrogation, confessed the crime. As per the police, Tomar claimed he, along with other family members, killed his daughter Shivani Tomar and her boyfriend Radheshyaam Tomar on 3, and then disposed of their bodies into the river. Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter, Her Lover in Morena; Dumps Bodies in Chambal River Full of Crocodiles.

As per reports, Shivani Tomar, 18, was in a relationship with Radheshyam Tomar, 21. However, this was objected to by the girl's family as both were sharing the same surname. Despite strong disapproval of their relationship, the young couple continued to meet each other, which made the family furious.

As per the police, on June 3, Shivani's family, along with some relatives, allegedly shot dead the young couple. Following the confession of the crime by Shivani's father, the local police swung into action to search the bodies.

Morena SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers were carrying out search for the bodies in the river, however, it was unsuccessful so far. Himachal Pradesh Horror: Man Butchered for Suspected Affair With Woman From Different Caste, Body Chopped Into Eight Pieces in Chamba; Three Accused Arrested.

"We have not found anything yet. Searches are on," Chouhan said. "Nothing can be said unless bodies are found. Our investigations are still underway," he added.

