Shimla, June 14: In a suspected case of honour killing, a young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with a Muslim woman, has been murdered. His body was cut into eight pieces and dumped in a bag before being disposed off in a sewer in the interiors of Himachal Pradesh.

The victim had been missing since June 6. His body was recovered three days later. The crime took place in Gujjar-dominated Salooni in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. According to the police, Manohar, 21, was in a relationship with the young woman, whose family was against her alleged relationship and had reportedly warned him to stay away from her. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Elopes With Lover From Different Caste, Parents, Brother Commit Suicide in Chikkaballapur.

It is alleged that Manohar fell victim to the wrath of the girl's brothers. Police found his body parts except the head, legs and arms and sent them for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav, said that the police have arrested three people in connection with the crime. Karnataka Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Forced To Perform Worship Without Clothes; Police File FIR After Video Goes Viral.

Representatives of the Hindu Jagran Manch met the grieving family and demanded justice for the victim.

