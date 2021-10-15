Bhopal, October 15: A man died on Thursday after being bitten by a jackal nearly a week ago. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Kaluram Ahirwar who lived in Gunga in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh. Kaluram was attacked by a jackal when he was working in the fields. This is the first human casualty in years due to jackal in Madhya Pradesh. Jackal Dies After Being Fed Meat Stuffed with Explosives in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, 12 Arrested.

According to Gunga Station House Officer Ramesh Rai, Kaluram and his family members were harvesting maize crops when a jackal had attacked him around a week ago. The jackal bit Kaluram in the elbow before disappearing. He cleaned the wound with water and forget the incident as a freak experience, Times of India reported. Assam: Man Dies of Snakebite While Showing Off His King Cobra Catch in Cachar, Watch Video.

Kaluram did not seek medical assistance for treatment of his wound as he was not feeling much pain. Days later, the wound showed signs of infection. He was then rushed to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. When his condition continued to deteriorate, in desperation, his family tried to shift him to another hospital on Thursday. Unfortunately, he died before admission.

His body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile, the forest department has started efforts to track down the jackal who attacked Kaluram. They want to check if the jackal is carrying any infection. Efforts were on to ensure that it doesn’t attack anyone else.

